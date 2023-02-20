Pittsfield: Family festival offers '10X The Fun'

Berkshire United Way is bringing back the "10X The Fun" family festival from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Common Room at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. Families can attend for free. The event is part of the city's annual 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival.
Activities include a free Kids’ Paint & Sip sponsored by First Fridays Artswalk, Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and the Mill Town Foundation. Children are welcome to drop in anytime over the course of the event, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Other activities include a Black History Month project, a prize wheel, photo booth, free books, face painting, musical entertainment, and more.
The event will conclude at 6 p.m. with 10 minutes of fireworks on The Common. The fireworks must be viewed from the First Street municipal parking lot.