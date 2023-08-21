<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Cummington: 155th Cummington Fair opens Aug. 24

The Cummington Fair will celebrate 155 years Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 24 to 27, at the Cummington Fairgrounds, 97 Fairgrounds Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The fair features midway rides and games, music, parades, and exhibits of livestock, crops and handicrafts.

Youth and adults will show their skills at handling their animals in a range of shows throughout the four-day fair.

Other highlights include truck pulls on Thursday, the Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby on Friday and Saturday, oxen and horse pulling competitions on Saturday and Sunday, an antique tractor parade on Saturday, and a turkey dinner on Sunday. 

For the full schedule and online ticket ordering, visit cummingtonfair.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

