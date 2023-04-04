Great Barrington: Honorees chosen for Berkshire Nonprofit Awards

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, has announced the names of eight honorees to receive recognition at the sixth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards on May 23.
The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards recognize the accomplishments and dedication of the people who work in the nonprofit sector.
A panel of 21 judges from the business and nonprofit sectors deliberated via Zoom to choose honorees in each of seven categories from among 64 nominations. The honorees follow:
Board Leadership: Susan Crofut, Sandisfield Arts Center; Executive Leadership: Leigh Doherty, Literacy Network of South Berkshire; Rock Star: Tyeesha R. Keele-Kedroe, 18 Degrees; Samya Rose Stumo Youth Leadership: Florence Afanukoe, Multicultural BRIDGE; Unsung Hero: Sheila Dargie, Berkshire Area Health Education Center; Volunteer: Shirley Edgerton, ROPE, Women of Color Giving Circle and Lift Ev’ry Voice Festival.
Two Lifetime Achievement honorees have been chosen this year — Julianne Boyd of Barrington Stage Company and Anne Nemetz-Carlson of Childcare of the Berkshires Inc.
Liana Toscanini, executive director of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, stated in a prepared release, that Boyd and Nemetz-Carlson are "two forces of nature who have been at it for more than 30 years, making huge impact in our community, starting from nothing and expanding to the large and stable organizations they both retired from in the past year."
The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards breakfast will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. May 23 at the Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield. The celebration will feature breakfast and networking, a performance by Kids4Harmony, remarks by state Sen. Paul Mark, and the presentation of awards.
Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased online at npcberkshires.org or by calling 413-441-9542.