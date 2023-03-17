PITTSFIELD — On Monday, a three-hour limit on paid on-street parking will go into effect on North Street in the city.
The change comes via amended parking regulations that were approved by the City Council on June 28, 2022. A news release from the city states that it came "in the wake of advocacy efforts from the downtown business community." Current parking rules allow people to park on the street all day, which drew complaints from local businesses.
“It does impact our customers,” David Daunais, owner of the Chevreux Hair Clinic at 100 North St., told the city's Traffic Commission in May last year. “They have trouble finding parking spaces. The turnover is not as good, because of those who park all day.”
The parking limit for paid, metered parking on North Street will be from Park Square to Madison Avenue. Signage reflecting the new parking rule will be installed throughout the downtown corridor. The meters will be updated to reflect the time limit. The parking zone, 1012, will remain the same.
Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield’s commissioner of public services and utilities in a prepared statement that the first phase of implementation will center on education and outreach.
“We will be educating customers for the first two weeks," he said. "This means if customers stay more than the allotted time, they will not be ticketed, but instead, will be given a warning with an explanation of the three-hour limit."