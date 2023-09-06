Pittsfield: Ceremony to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

A memorial service marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Iraq/Afghanistan War Memorial at Veterans Memorial Park, 295 South St.
The service will honor the five Berkshire County Iraq/Afghanistan war veterans killed in action: Glenn R. Allison of Pittsfield; Michael R. DeMarsico II of North Adams; Michael R. Daehling of Dalton; Daniel H. Petithory of Cheshire; and Stephen M. Wells of North Egremont.
A bell will sound as each name is read aloud. American Legion Post 155 Rifle Team Captain Stan Kmon will conduct a rifle salute followed by taps played by VFW Honor Guard member Joe Difilippo.
Speakers include Arnie Perras, commander of VFW Post 448, as master of ceremonies, Mayor Linda Tyer and retired veterans.
The invocation and benediction will be administered by Rabbi David Weiner of Knesset Israel Synagogue.
In addition to the 9/11 ceremony, Tyer will proclaim the city of Pittsfield as a Purple Heart Community and dedicate Pittsfield’s portion of U.S. Route 20 as a Medal of Honor Highway.
The ceremony will be recorded for future viewing on Pittsfield Community Television Channel 1301.
Application forms offering a free five-year VFW Post 448 membership to all qualified Iraq, Afghanistan and Desert Storm veterans will be available or qualified veterans are invited to meet for complimentary beverages at 6 p.m. at the Madison Café on Seymour Street to learn about VFW membership benefits.