The Berkshire County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Adams Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St. Walkers will be welcomed at 8:30 a.m. and the Promise Garden ceremony honoring those affected by Alzheimer's will begin at 9:50 a.m.
The annual event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
While plans are moving forward to host the Berkshire County Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
To register, visit alzwalkmanh.org.