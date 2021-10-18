ADAMS — The Adams Memorial High School Class of 1970 held a celebration of 51 years post-graduation from high school on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12.
Friday's events included a casual lunch on the porch at Bascom Lodge on Mount Greylock and an evening get-together at the American Legion in Adams.
On Saturday morning, groups of classmates enjoyed a round of golf at Forest Park Country Club. The main event, a photo session, cocktail hour and banquet by Cariddi Catering at Forest Park Country Club, concluded the weekend.
Thomas Socha of the reunion committee welcomed everyone to the banquet with a tribute to the members of the class, the significance of the 9/11 date, and a remembrance of the class' deceased members. An exhibit included memorabilia from AMHS 1967 to 1970 and a memorial display of yearbook photos of the deceased class members.
The Adams Memorial High School Class of 1970 was the 100th and last class to graduate from the school.