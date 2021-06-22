The Adams Memorial High School Class of 1970 is planning a 50th + 1 reunion to be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10 to 12.
In addition to the reunion banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Forest Park Country Club, reunion events include lunch at noon Friday, Sept. 10, at Bascom Lodge, Mount Greylock; a get-together at 7 p.m. Friday at the American Legion; golf at 9 a.m. Saturday at Forest Park; and brunch at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Basswater Grill, Cheshire.
The reunion invitation has been distributed to classmates by mail, email and through social media. Classmates who have not been contacted should contact Charmaine Scieszka Paquette at paq2021@gmail.com or Linda Sniezek Haggerty at lhaggerty52@gmail.com to update classmate contact information and to receive a reunion invitation.
Classmates may also view reunion information on the Adams Memorial High School Class of 1970 Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/AMHS70.