The 2021 annual town census forms have been mailed to all residents. The census is mandated by state law. Failure to respond may result in removal from the active voters list.
Residents are asked to review the form, make necessary changes, sign, and return it to the town clerk's office in the envelope provided, even if there are no changes. A drop box is available in front of Town Hall.
Information pertaining to dependent children is not public record and is used only by the schools for enrollment purposes.
Residents who do not receive their census form or who wish to provide the information by phone should call the town clerk's office at 413-743-8300, ext. 176, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.