Adams: Papers available for elected town offices

Nomination papers for elected town offices are available in the town clerk’s office.
Offices on the May 1 annual town election ballot include the following: Moderator, one one-year term; Housing Authority, one two-year term and one five-year term; Selectman, one three-year term; Assessor, one three-year term; Board of Health, one three-year term; Library trustees, two three-year terms; and Park Commission, two three-year terms.
Also, Cemetery Commissioner, one three-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term; Redevelopment Authority, one five-year term; Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee, one three-year term; Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee, one three-year term; and Town Meeting member seats for various terms of office.
Candidates should contact the town clerk’s office at 413-743-8300, ext. 176, to pick up nomination papers. All signatures must be ink signatures, no electronic signatures are allowed.
Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Monday, March 13.