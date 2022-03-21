Adams Community Bank is sponsoring a virtual information session on the college planning process at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, via Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.
Joshua Mendel, director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and Marie Mutz, school counselor at Pittsfield High School, will share guidance on creating a prospective college list, personal branding, college fairs, and academic preparation.
To register and ensure access to the webinar, use the link on adamscommunity.com or contact Kris at 413-749-1165 or events@adamscommunity.com.