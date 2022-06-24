Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School is accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 10 for the 2022-2023 school year. The next enrollment deadline is noon Thursday, July 28.
Interested families should note that the best way to secure a seat or a desirable waitlist spot for fall 2022 is to apply before the July 28 deadline. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/ynj6u4c4.
More information on the school’s enrollment and lottery process can be found at bartcharter.org. Interested families can contact the school at 413-743-7311, ext. 732, or enrollment@bartcharter.org.