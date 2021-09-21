Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School is currently accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2021-2022 school year and for students in grades 6 through 10 for the 2022-2023 school year.
The next enrollment deadline for the 2021-2022 school year for grades 6 through 9 is noon Thursday, Oct 14.
The first enrollment deadline for the 2022-2023 school year for grades 6 through 10 will be in January though applications can be submitted anytime.
Visit tinyurl.com/rwfdkxyj to apply online.
More information on the school’s enrollment and lottery process can be found at bartcharter.org. Interested families can contact the school at 413-743-7311, ext. 732, or enrollment@bartcharter.org.