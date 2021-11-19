Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School is accepting applications for students in grades 6 through 9 for the 2021-2022 school year and grades 6 through 10 for the 2022-2023 school year.
The next enrollment deadline for the 2021-2022 school year for grades 6 through 9 is noon Thursday, Dec. 9.
The first enrollment deadline for grades 6 through 10 for the 2022-2023 school year is Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Visit tinyurl.com/3nk3mmvr to apply online.
More information on the school’s enrollment and lottery process can be found at bartcharter.org. For more information, call 413-743-7311, ext. 732, or email enrollment@bartcharter.org.