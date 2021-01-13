Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School is accepting applications for students in grades 6-9 for the 2020-2021 school year, and grades 6-10 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The next enrollment deadline for the 2020-2021 school year for grades 6-9 is noon Thursday, Jan. 21, This is also the first enrollment deadline for the 2021-2022 school year for grades 6-10.

More information on the school’s enrollment and lottery process can be found at bartcharter.org. Interested families should contact the school at 413-743-7311, ext. 732, or enrollment@bartcharter.org

