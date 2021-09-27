Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School is hosting poet and activist Javier Zamora as a part of the school's Creative Leaders in Residence program. CLRP brings important and powerful voices to BART to share their work through lectures, performances or readings with students and the community.
In addition to spending time with BART students in a number of their classes during three school days, Zamora will deliver a public performance, “BART Presents: Javier Zamora,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, via Zoom.
The program is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required by visiting the News & Events page at bartcharter.org.
Born in El Salvador in 1990, Zamora migrated through Guatemala, Mexico, in 1999, and eventually through the Sonoran Desert and to Arizona. His first full-length collection, "Unaccompanied," explores how immigration and the Salvadoran Civil War have impacted his family.
For more information, email leah.thompson@bartcharter.org.