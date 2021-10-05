Principal Rebecca Gleason of Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School has announced that Asa Webster has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, has been presented to Webster, a senior.

Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

