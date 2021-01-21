Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School's Theatre program will host "Frankenstein: The Radio Play" by Philip Grecian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Information to register can be found on the BART Charter Public School Facebook page.
Based on Mary Shelley's novel, "Frankenstein," the BART Theatre department created this piece over Zoom, in the style of a radio play, as a part of remote learning.
This play is free of charge. Viewer discretion is advised as there are some disturbing moments.