“A Sense of Place,” a benefit art exhibition, aims to combat housing insecurity in Northern Berkshire County by supporting Louison House, a resource located in North Adams and Adams offering transitional housing, budget/financial counseling, education/career planning, job/housing search assistance, and life-skills training.
The exhibit is a joint effort of North Adams Contemporary and Real Eyes Gallery. The exhibition and sale will run from June 3 to 30 at Real Eyes Gallery, 71 Park St., with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment.
Louison House will receive 50 percent of all artwork sales. The goal is to raise at least $10,000. Donations are welcome.