Berkshire Health Systems' blood draw station, currently located at 19 Depot St., will be relocating effective Monday, Nov. 1. The Depot Street blood draw station will be closed as of Friday, Oct. 29.
The new BHS blood draw station will be located at 2 Park St., on the second floor of the Greylock Credit Union building, where Adams Internists of BMC is also located.
Beginning Nov. 1, the blood draw station will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number will remain 413-743-2197 and fax is 413-743-2316.
For information on BHS blood drawing stations countywide, visit tinyurl.com/3r8d9zww.