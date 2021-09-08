To minimize the spread of coronavirus, specifically the Delta variant, the Adams Board of Health will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Mahogany Room at Town Hall to consider issuing a town-wide directive for masking in all publicly accessible indoor places and outdoor venues where social distancing is not possible.
The board will also consider extending the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education mandate on universal masking in public schools to private schools in Adams, which may have students under age 12 who are ineligible for vaccination.
As of Sept. 2, with a reporting period from Aug. 15 to 28, the 14-day Average Daily Incidence Rate for the town of Adams was 39.9 per 100,000 residents.
The public is invited to offer insights, concerns and feedback at the meeting.