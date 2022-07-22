The Berkshire Concert Choir invites singers of various skill levels to join in a free summer "sing" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the former St. Mark Episcopal Church, 39 Commercial St. 

Artistic Director Matthew O. Thomas will lead the singers in major choral sections of Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana." Amy Renak will accompany on piano. Basic scores will be provided. Those who have their own score are asked to bring it. 

This is not a performance but an opportunity to join others in singing for fun. Face masks are required. Bring a non-perishable food item for donation to a local food pantry.

Visit tinyurl.com/v2e62fyc to register. 

