Adams Community Bank is sponsoring a free virtual information session on the college application and search process at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, via Zoom.
Joshua Mendel, director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and Ann Marie Mutz, school counselor at Pittsfield High School, along with current college students, will share guidance on choosing where to apply, the application process, personal branding, virtual college fairs, and academic preparation.
To register and ensure access to the webinar, visit tinyurl.com/pz4stmzn or contact Taylor at 413-749-1178 or tgibeau@adamscommunity.com.