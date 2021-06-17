Joshua Mendel, director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnership at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; Kate Heekin, associate director of admission at Williams College; and Celia Norcoss, dean of students at Berkshire Community College, will present a virtual information session on the transition to college process at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, via Zoom.
This event is free and open to the public.
The panel and current college students will share guidance on navigating orientation, managing time, seeking health and counseling services, budgeting, managing academics, and handling a social life.
This event is sponsored by Adams Community Bank. To register and ensure access to the webinar, use the link on adamscommunity.com or contact Taylor Gibeau at 413-749-1178 or tgibeau@adamscommunity.com.