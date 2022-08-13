Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday (excluding weekends), the Department of Conservation and Recreation will commence trail and parking area rehabilitation work at the Cheshire Harbor Trail in Adams at the end of West Mountain Road, according to a news release.
Work will occur between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The trail and parking area will remain open to the public, though access may be restricted as heavy equipment is moved.
Additionally, the parking area will have limited space available while work is being conducted.