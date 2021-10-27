PopCares Inc. is hosting a takeout dinner and online auction fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 8. All proceeds will go to local families batting cancer.
Dinner includes a choice of baked, stuffed chicken or pasta primavera. Pickup is available between 4 and 7 p.m. at Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave. PopCares will be collecting canned goods and food pantry items during the pickup hours.
Auction bidding will run from 6 p.m. Nov. 8 through 8 p.m. Nov. 12.
For dinner tickets and online auction registration, visit popcares.org or call 413-281-1094. Dinner ticket sales and auction item donations end Nov. 1.