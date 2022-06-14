The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District and the town of Adams have organized an electronics and bulky waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, at the Old Landfill Garage, 300 East Road. The collection is open to NBSWMD's 13 member towns.
Bulky waste includes large household items, such as furniture, appliances and more that cannot be disposed of in regular household trash. Electronics includes televisions, computers and printers. Scrap metal willl be accepted as well. All items are recycled whenever possible.
Disposal fees ranging from $0 to $40 and up cover the cost of the program. Information: Linda Cernik, NBSWMD program coordinator, at 413-743-8208.