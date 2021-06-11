The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste District and the town of Adams have organized a bulky waste and electronics collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, at the Old Landfill Garage, 300 East Road. All items are recycled whenever possible.
Bulky waste is a term used to describe large household items, such as furniture and appliances, that cannot be disposed of in regular household trash. Electronics includes televisions, computers and printers. Scrap metal will be accepted as well.
Disposal fees ranging from $0 to $40 and up cover the cost of the program. Due to COVID-19, volunteers cannot help offload items. Face coverings are required.
Information: 413-743-8208 or nbswmd.com, click on "Special Collections."