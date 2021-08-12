Families and children of all ages are invited to join the Adams Free Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Adams Council on Aging, 3 Hoosac St., for a party celebrating the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Challenge participants.

This outdoor event featuring Bowey the Clown and Magic Brushes will include storytelling, ventriloquism, balloon sculptures, and temporary glitter tattoos.

Summer reading prize winners will be announced.

Registration is required by calling 413-743-8345. An adult must accompany children under 8 years of age. 

Information: 413-743-8345 or adamslibraryma.org.

