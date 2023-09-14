Adams: AHS Class of 1953 announces reunion

The Adams High School Class of 1953 will gather for its 70th class reunion at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at AJ's Trailside Pub, the former train station, at 12 Pleasant St.
The reunion is being announced by email and in The Berkshire Eagle only. There will be no postal mailings.
Classmates are urged to contact anyone who is not on the email list and/or may have inaccurate addresses and advise them of the reunion.
RSVP, even if not attending, by Oct. 16 to Maddy Haskins Tremblay, 413-243-2062 or maddy7089@verizon.net.