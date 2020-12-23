With 49 houses registered for the town's 2020 Holiday Home Contest, competition was tough. On Friday, Dec. 18, and again on Saturday, Dec. 19, all registered houses were asked to have their decorations in place and lights on during the hours of 5 to 8 p.m.
"As I drove throughout the town, it was heartwarming to see the holiday spirit on display," stated Town Clerk Haley Meczywor.
After all 350 votes were counted, the winners are 97 North Summer St., first place; 4 Country Club Extension, second place; and 147 Friend St., third place. Each of the winners will receive a gift certificate to the Adams Hometown Market.