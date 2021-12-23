The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District, Adams Council on Aging and the Old Stone Mill Center Zero Waste Maker Space have come together to offer their inaugural “Upcycle Your Holiday Wrapping Paper" pop-up event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Adams Visitors Center, 3 Hoosac St.
Residents of the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District are welcome to drop off their used wrapping paper, bows and ribbons. Remove tape from the paper, smooth out and place in a paper bag or cardboard box. No plastic bags, please.
The Old Stone Mill Center will upcycle the paper and it will be reused. Crumpled wrapping paper cannot be accepted. Bows and ribbons will be accepted for reuse; remove any staples.
For questions, call Leni Fried, Old Stone Mill Center, at 413-634-5591, or Linda Cernik, NBSWMD, at 413-743-8208.