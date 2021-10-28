The Hoosac Valley High School Class of 1971 celebrated its 50th reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, at Forest Park Country Club in Adams. Over 60 classmates gathered over the two nights to reconnect, share memories and reminisce.
Reunion Committee Chairman Bill Greilich and Class President Barb Jzyk Lawson welcomed over 100 classmates and their spouses to the main event on Saturday night at a dinner catered by Boston Seafood of North Adams. Class Advisor John Gagnon gave an inspiring speech about the importance of the high school experience.
Musical entertainment was provided by “The Hurricanes,” a band comprised of classmates Jim DeBlois, Rob Goolbis, John Krzanik, Dan Soha, and Barb Bates. Deceased classmates were remembered and honored on a custom made memorial board.
Nancy Gilman Snyder created a dedicated Facebook page which enabled classmates to connect and interact over a six-month period leading up to the event.
The Hoosac Valley High School Class of 1971 was the first class to graduate from the school after it was built in 1970.