The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District's annual Household Hazardous Waste collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Department of Public Works garage, 92 North Summer St.
The collection is open at no cost to residents of Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Williamstown, and Windsor.
The collection is not open to commercial businesses.
A list of acceptable items is available at nbswmd.com under Special Collections. Each household is limited to 25 gallons.
Preregistration is required and opens Monday, April 5. Residents can register by calling the District Office at 413-743-8208 or emailing lcernik@nbswmd.com. Once at full capacity, a waitlist will be formed. Confirmation will include an assigned drop-off time.