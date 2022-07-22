The Adams Free Library will host Magic by Scott Jameson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, as part of the children's summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
Jameson's performances feature magic, juggling and other less definable bits of entertainment. Umbrellas will be plucked from thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and the audience will travel through time.
The program is free and open to families and children of all ages. An adult must accompany children under 8 years of age. Registration is required by calling 413-743-8345.