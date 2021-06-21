Adams Free Library and The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center will present the Zoo on the Go at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, outdoors at the Adams Council on Aging, 3 Hoosac St.
In keeping with Summer Reading Challenge's theme, “Tails and Tales,” children of all ages are invited. An adult must accompany children under 8 years of age. Registration is required at 413-743-8345.
Zoo on the Go will bring seven live animal ambassadors, which may include mammals, reptiles, birds, amphibians, and arthropods, as well as artifacts and other educational materials.
Due to COVID-19, the program does not allow hand-to-hand interaction with the animal ambassadors. Participants should remain seated for the duration of the presentation. All in attendance must wear a face mask.