Wingmasters will present a live birds of prey demonstration at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, outdoors at the Council on Aging/Visitors Center, 3 Hoosac St.. The demonstration is part of the Adams Free Library's “Tails & Tales” summer reading program.

Using live hawks, falcons and owls, and a wealth of visual aids, from molted feathers to informational posters, Wingmasters’ presentations demonstrate how raptors have evolved to communicate on a variety of levels.

The program is suitable for ages 6 and up. An adult must accompany children under 8 years of age.

Registration is required by calling the library at 413-743-8345. Information: adamslibraryma.org

