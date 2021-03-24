For 64 years, the Adams Lions Club has recognized the superior scholarship of local high school students. The club has hosted a banquet for seniors in the National Honor Societies at Hoosac Valley High School and McCann Technical School. COVID-19 prevented the tradition for the class of 2020. Nevertheless, the club ensured the scholars were still honored.
The Lions Club purchased statues for the 23 HVHS and 18 McCann seniors who graduated as members of the Honor Society at their schools. Lions Dick Jette and Charlie O'Brien and Adams Community Bank packaged the statues, and the boxes were mailed to students' homes. The bank also assisted with postage.
Hoosac Valley graduates who received the gift are Sophia Acquista, Kathryn Bentz, Syrah Bradley, Jacqueline Case, Jayna Civello, Kelsey Clark, Sarah Field, Derick Jimenez, Douglas Ladouceur, Shaleigh Levesque, Alannah McGrath, Savannah Morehouse, Evan Norcross, Daniel Pompi, Riley Robinson, Colby Rougeau, Henry Sniezek, Logan Stansfield, Peter Suriner, Anthony Tassone, Luc Trombley, Patrick Walsh, and Malina Ziaja.
The McCann Technical School graduates include Macie Blevins, Emma Carpenter, Jessica Charron, Casey Daigneault, Mya Daigneault, Braedon Delmolino, Allison Dolle, Jadon Hartley, Vanessa LeSage, Alicia Loughman, Chase O'Dell, Rebecca Poulton, Marshall Reese, Christopher Rose, Ryan Sagendorph, Darcy Scalise, Quinton Thomas, and Arianna Vincent.