Adams: Wine, beer tasting tickets available

The Adams Lions Club is hosting an Around the World Wine and Beer Tasting event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave.

Craft beers and wines from around the world will be paired with food.

Advance tickets cost $25 per person and may be purchased from Adams Lions Club members, at Smith Brothers-McAndrews Insurance Agency, 35 Park St., or at tinyurl.com/5cp6d49h.

Only 100 tickets will be sold. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $30.

Proceeds support Lions initiatives, including scholarships for local high school graduates and community events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

