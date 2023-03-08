Adams: Wine, beer tasting tickets available

The Adams Lions Club is hosting an Around the World Wine and Beer Tasting event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Bounti-Fare Restaurant, 200 Howland Ave.
Craft beers and wines from around the world will be paired with food.
Advance tickets cost $25 per person and may be purchased from Adams Lions Club members, at Smith Brothers-McAndrews Insurance Agency, 35 Park St., or at tinyurl.com/5cp6d49h.
Only 100 tickets will be sold. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $30.
Proceeds support Lions initiatives, including scholarships for local high school graduates and community events.