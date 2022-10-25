Adams: Children's Halloween parade slated Oct. 30

The Adams Lions Club’s annual children’s Halloween parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Children should gather at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Adams Community Bank on Center Street across from the Adams Hometown Market.
Led by the Hoosac Valley High School band, the parade will proceed north onto Park Street, then turn right onto East Maple Street to the Adams Visitors Center parking lot, where the club will provide hot dogs and water to the marchers.
Halloween bags with candy will be distributed to children who participate.