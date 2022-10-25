<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adams: Children's Halloween parade slated Oct. 30

The Adams Lions Club’s annual children’s Halloween parade steps off at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

Children should gather at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Adams Community Bank on Center Street across from the Adams Hometown Market.

Led by the Hoosac Valley High School band, the parade will proceed north onto Park Street, then turn right onto East Maple Street to the Adams Visitors Center parking lot, where the club will provide hot dogs and water to the marchers.

Halloween bags with candy will be distributed to children who participate. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all