Minerva Arts Center has announced its fall workshop and production of “The Magical World of Musicals,” open to new and experienced performers in grade 1 and older.
The workshop will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 17 through Nov. 20 at First Congregational Church, 42 Park St.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the church.
During rehearsals, the company will collaborate on completing the original script and bringing the show to life.
All school COVID-19 protocols will be followed in both rehearsals and performances. Visit minervaartscenter.org for workshop tuition and other details.