The Hoosac Valley Motorcycle Club is hosting its annual Nut and Bolt Motorcycle Poker Run on Sunday, July 24. The ride is open to the public and all types of bikes and riders are encouraged to participate.
The 100-mile ride starts at the HVMC Clubhouse off Alger Street. Riders wanting to see the sights, including a fire tower built in 1924 and an M60 Vietnam tank, should plan on leaving at 9 a.m. Last riders will be leaving at 11 a.m.
The fee is $10. Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 160 Forest Park Ave. Food will be available for purchase at the end of the ride.
In the event of rain, plan on driving the car. Information: Ed Bishop at 413-841-0727 or bishop1231@fairpoint.net.