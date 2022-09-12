The annual Fall Run, a charity motorcycle ride benefiting veterans through Mass. American Legion Riders, will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, from Bowe Field, 371 Old Columbia Road.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. An opening ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. and the ride will kick off at 1 p.m.
Highlights include live music, food trucks, motorcycle games, T-shirts, adult beverages, and raffles. The public is welcome at 1 p.m. Walk-in cost is $10.
Bike registration costs $20. Preregistration, sponsorship opportunities and more information is available at adamsfallrun.com.