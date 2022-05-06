The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District is hosting a Zero Waste Day with community paper shredding and a textile collection from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at the Department of Public Works yard, 92 North Summer St.
ProShred's mobile shredding trucks will be onsite for secure document shredding. There is a five box limit for paper shredding; 100 percent of all shredded documents are recycled. It is not necessary to remove paper clips, staples or hanging file folders.
HELPSY will be on site to collect textiles for reuse and recycling. Bring clean, dry and bagged clothing, footwear, outerwear, accessories, bedding, towels, stuffed animals, and other household textiles. Wet, moldy or items with odor will not be accepted.
This event is free and open to all NBSWMD member towns. No registration is needed. Donations are welcome and will go back to the district for additional recycling opportunities. Information: Linda Cernik at 413-743-8208.