The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District's annual residential household hazardous waste collection will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the DPW Garage, 92 North Summer St.
The collection is open to residents of Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Williamstown, and Windsor. The limit is 25 gallons per household.
Preregistration is required and opens Tuesday, April 5. Once at full capacity, a waitlist will be formed.
To register, call the District Office at 413-743-8208 or email lcernik@nbswmd.com. A specific time will be assigned for dropoff.
This collection is not open to commercial businesses.
Visit nbswmd.com and click on the Special Collections tab to view acceptable items.