Nomination papers for offices appearing on the May 3 annual town election ballot are available in the town clerk's office by appointment.
The following offices will appear on the ballot: Moderator, one-year term; park commissioner, one two-year term and three three-year terms; Housing Authority, one two-year term, one four-year term and one five-year term; town clerk, three-year term; selectmen, two three-year terms; assessor, one three-year term; Board of Health, one three-year term; library trustees, two three-year terms; Cemetery Commission, one three-year term; Redevelopment Authority, one three-year term and one four-year term; Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee, one three-year term; Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee, one three-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term; and Town Meeting member seats for various terms of office.
All signatures must be ink signatures; no electronic signatures allowed. Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Monday, March 15.
For appointments or questions, contact the town clerk's office at 413-743-8300, ext. 176.