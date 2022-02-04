Nomination papers for elected offices are available in the town clerk’s office.
Offices on the May 2 annual town election ballot include the following: Moderator, one one-year term; Park Commissioners, one one-year term and two two-year terms; Board of Health, one two-year term and one three-year term; Selectmen, two three-year terms; Treasurer/Collector, one three-year term; Assessor, one three-year term.
Also, Library trustees, two three-year terms; Cemetery Commissioner, one three-year term; Housing Authority, one three-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term; Redevelopment Authority, one five-year term; Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee member, one three-year term; Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee members, two three-year terms; and Town Meeting member seats for various terms of office.
Contact the town clerk’s office at 413-743-8300, ext. 176, to pick up papers. All signatures must be in ink; no electronic signatures are allowed. Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Monday, March 14.