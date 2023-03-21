Adams: Pete's Gun Shop holding LTC gun-safety course April 23

ADAMS — Pete’s Gun Shop is holding a live-fire NRA- and Massachusetts State Police-certified License to Carry safety course on Sunday, April 23.
The course qualifies Massachusetts residents and nonresidents for the Massachusetts License to Carry or Firearms Identification Card.
The class starts at 9 a.m. at the Cheshire Rod & Gun Club. It is a one-day, all-inclusive class during which one can fire a gun at the range.
To reserve a seat, call 413-743-0780. The cost is $100, due at the time of reservation via credit card in person at the shop or by phone. An NRA Basic Pistol Safety textbook is included in the class cost. The course also includes use of range firearms, ammunition, safety gear, class materials and certificates.