The Parish Family of St. John Paul II will continue the Polish picnic tradition from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Polanka fairgrounds on Mill Street. Gates open at noon with the Eddie Forman Orchestra performing from 1 to 5 p.m.
Traditional Polish foods, cookout fare and beverages will be available for purchase. The Shire Cottage Bakery will be selling homemade treats.
Free games will be provided for children. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Free on-street and limited grounds parking will be available.