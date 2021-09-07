The Parish Family of St. John Paul II will continue the Polish picnic tradition on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Polanka grounds on Mill Street. Gates open at noon with the Eddie Forman Orchestra performing from 1 to 5 p.m.
Traditional Polish foods, cookout fare and beverages will be available for purchase. The Shire Cottage Bakery will also be selling homemade treats.
Free games will be provided for children. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under. On-street and limited grounds parking will be available.